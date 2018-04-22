Spotlite 775x515 update Slide.jpg

Spotlite: The Better Business Bureau of Connecticut

April 22, 2018
Mary Scanlon

This week's Spotlite guest: Howard Schwartz discussed Chip credit cards and fraud, Jury duty phones scams,The Top 10 most complained-about types of businesses and much more.

Want more info or have questions??

www.bbb.org/ct

or call

860-740-4500

consumer protection
BBB
