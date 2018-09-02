Spotlite: The Better Business Bureau of Connecticut
September 2, 2018
This week's Spotlite guest: Howard Schwartz discussed Chip credit cards and fraud, Jury duty phones scams,The Top 10 most complained-about types of businesses and much more.
860-740-4500
