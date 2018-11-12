Spotlite: Christmas Wish CT

This week's guest on Spotlite:

Mike Stacy. founder and Head Elf at Christmas Wish CT discussed how Christmaswish CT began in 2004 and has touched many lives granting wishes for food, gifts, warm clothing, and more. Mike runs Christmas Wish CT with Bruce Scotti, Robert Bligh and many volunteers. There is not a single paid employee. This is a pay it forward program. People helping People. Every single dollar donated goes directly to local children and families. Help Christmas Wish CT share the Christmas Spirit 365 days a year with a donation NOW!



CHECK OUT THEIR WEBSITE BY CLICKING HERE!



LIKE THEM ON FACEBOOK:CHRISTMASWISH CT



EMAIL: [email protected]