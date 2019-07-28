Spotlite: Christmas Wish CT

Due to technical difficulties, this week's Spotlite will be a rebroadcast of Christmas Wish CT from last week.



Mike Stacy. founder and Head Elf at Christmas Wish CT discussed how Christmaswish CT began in 2004 and has touched many lives granting wishes for food, gifts, warm clothing, and more. They are the definition of #SPIRIT365! There is not a single paid employee. This is a pay it forward program. People helping People. Every single dollar donated goes directly to local children and families. Help Christmas Wish CT share the Christmas Spirit 365 days a year with a donation NOW!

They are doing some really wonderful things for Christmas in July!



