Spotlite: Connecticut Breast Health Initiative

Joyce Bray from The Connecticut Breast Health Initiative, Inc. discussed the state-wide non-profit organization making a significant impact in the quest to find a cure for breast cancer by providing grants to support education and research in Connecticut. That is why 100% of the money raised by CT BHI stays in CT in support of education and research, funding progressive programs that have yet to qualify for federal grants.

Their big fundraiser Race in the Park is happening on May 11th.

WWW.CTBHI.ORG