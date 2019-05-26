SPOTLITE: CONNECTICUT VETERANS LEGAL CENTER

Greg Gagne from Halloran Sage and Liam Brennan from the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center discussed their program that helps veterans recovering from homelessness and mental illness overcome legal barriers to housing, healthcare and income.



CLICK HERE FOR THEIR WEBSITE

Connecticut Veterans Legal Center

114 Boston Post Road

West Haven, CT 06516

(203) 794-4291



