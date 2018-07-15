Spotlite: The Cove
July 15, 2018
Categories:
Kinga Evans and Katie Zullo from The Cove Center for Grieving Children. The Cove provides support, guidance and age appropriate activities for children and teens who are grieving the death of a significant person in their lives, and support and education for their parents or caregivers.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
20 Jul
Talcott Mountain Music Festival: 'Magical Movie Music' Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
28 Jul
Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker Xfinity Theater
04 Aug
Good Vibes with Jason Mraz Mohegan Sun Arena
25 Aug
Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy Mohegan Sun Arena
19 Sep
Elton John XL Center