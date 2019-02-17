Spotlite: CREC 2019

February 17, 2019
Mary Scanlon
Tim Sullivan, Superintendent of CREC Schools discussed how CREC learning environments are uniquely conceived and designed to encourage innovation, exploration, and the excitement of new knowledge. At CREC Schools, students learn alongside classmates from diverse racial, ethnic, and socio-economic backgrounds. Educators focus on developing each child’s specific talents and interests. Their theme-based academics and challenging core curriculum help them achieve their vision that every student can and shall learn at high levels. 

Complete and submit an application to the Regional School Choice (RSCO) lottery application by 
February 28, 2019.
 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ALL 16 CREC SCHOOLS

CLICK HERE TO START THE APPLICATION PROCESS

111 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106

(860) 524-4096

