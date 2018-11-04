Spotlite: CRT Communtiy Renewal Team

Our guest this week on Spotlite is Jason Black from CRT discussed Community Renewal Team helping individuals, families, and communities address the challenges they face in building a successful future. People of all ages turn to CRT for help with basic needs, relief during a crisis or support to make long term changes. They offer a wide variety of programs to residents of Central Connecticut from all backgrounds and income levels. Help can involve everything from childcare or housing to education or treatment.

Their impact is as varied as the needs of the individuals and communities that they serve. Through the CRT Steps to Success approach, participants progress as they set and achieve their long term goals. Their mission is achieved each day through building skills, fostering independence and creating an environment where participants can address personal and community concerns.