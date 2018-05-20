Spotlite: Ct Humane Society

Susan Wollschlager from The Connecticut Humane Society discussed being a leading resource in the state for companion animal welfare, enriching the lives of families and communities through adoption services, medical care, education, and prevention of cruelty.



They have an amazing fundraiser coming up on June 2nd.

Bark-B-Que is a rustic summer evening in partnership with A.S. Labieniec Pet Supply and Rooster Co & Flora Restaurants. Save the date - Saturday, June 2, 2018 at A.S. Labieniec's big red barn in Berlin. You'll enjoy lite bites of barbeque and vegan eats from the head chef (and owner) at Rooster Co and Flora, a cooking demonstration, beer & wine, a great silent auction and more!

www.cthumane.org