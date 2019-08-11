Spotlite: ECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities)
August 11, 2019
Dale Picard from ECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) discussed ECAD’s mission of providing highly skilled Service Dogs to increase mobility and independence for people living with disabilities manifests itself in a variety of programs and services. Each dog designed and taught to meet the needs of a specific population: Veterans, persons living with disabilities, children as young as two with Autism and facilities.