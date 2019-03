Ian Race from the Epilepsy Foundation discussed The Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut's dedication to improving the lives of people with epilepsy and their families. They are Connecticut's only affiliate of the national Epilepsy Foundation. Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut, Inc. 386 Main Street Middletown, CT 06457-3360 Office hours: Monday - Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (860) 346.1924 Fax: (860) 346-1928