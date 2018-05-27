Spotlite: For Goodness Sake

This week's guests on Spotlite are Joe Aguiar and Kendra Morales from For Goodness Sake. For Goodness Sake is a 100% volunteer-run 501c3 nonprofit that provides direct aid, such as furniture and household goods, to individuals and families making the transition from homelessness to independent living. With compassion rooted in human dignity, our work transforms empty living spaces into homes.

[email protected]​

860-916-7138

Mailing Address

PO Box 2124

Bristol, CT 06011

Warehouse

Hours:

Mon - Fri (Please call)

Saturday - 9 am - 1 pm

Sunday - noon - 3 pm

Address:​

273 Riverside Avenue

Bristol, CT 06010