Spotlite: Governor's Prevention Partnership
June 3, 2018
Jill Spineti, President and CEO of the Governor's Prevention Partnership, and Peter Helms, a person in recovery discussed Connecticut’s growing heroin crisis and the “Mind Your Meds” initiative to reduce opioid use.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
16 Jun
David Crosby & Friends Tanglewood Shed
30 Jun
15th Annual Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Hartford Walk University of St. Joseph Quad
02 Jul
Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton Tanglewood Shed
10 Jul
Barry Manilow Mohegan Sun Arena
28 Jul
Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker Xfinity Theater