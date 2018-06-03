Spotlite: Governor's Prevention Partnership

June 3, 2018
Mary Scanlon
spotlite-775x515.jpg
Categories: 
Features
Shows

Jill Spineti, President and CEO of the Governor's Prevention Partnership, and Peter Helms, a person in recovery discussed Connecticut’s growing heroin crisis and the “Mind Your Meds” initiative to reduce opioid use.

Tags: 
Opiod Epidemic
GPP