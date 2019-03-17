Spotlite: The Governor's Prevention Partnership
Jill Spineti, President and CEO of the Governor's Prevention Partnership, and Peter Helms, a person in recovery discussed Connecticut’s growing heroin crisis and the “Mind Your Meds” initiative to reduce opioid use.
The Governor's Prevention Partnership equips, empowers, and connects organizations, communities, and families to prevent substance abuse, underage drinking, and violence among youth and promotes positive outcomes for all young people in Connecticut.