Spotlite: New England Donor Services

December 1, 2019
Mary Scanlon
Ingrid Palacios, New England Donor Services, Community Outreach Coordinator & Dr. Oscar Serrano, Hartford Hospital, Transplant Surgeon from New England Donor Services discussed raising public awareness to the topic of organ donation. There is still a critical need for more registered donors. NEDS hopes to increase donor registration numbers through continued education and addressing some common myths that may prevent people from signing up. WWW.REGISTERME.ORG WWW.NEDS.ORG

Organ Donation