Spotlite: New England Donor Services

Ingrid Palacios, New England Donor Services, Community Outreach Coordinator & Dr. Oscar Serrano, Hartford Hospital, Transplant Surgeon from New England Donor Services discussed raising public awareness to the topic of organ donation. There is still a critical need for more registered donors. NEDS hopes to increase donor registration numbers through continued education and addressing some common myths that may prevent people from signing up. WWW.REGISTERME.ORG WWW.NEDS.ORG