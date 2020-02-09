Spotlite: Nutmeg Big Brothers/Big Sisters

Andy Fleischmann President and CEO, Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters discussed how for more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that every child has the ability to succeed, thrive and reach their fullest potential in life. As Connecticut’s largest volunteer mentoring network, Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, professionally supported matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18, in 132 cities and towns across the state. They develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people in need.

Here’s the proof. National research has shown that positive relationships between Littles and their Bigs have a direct and measurable impact on children’s lives. By participating in our programs, Little Brothers and Sisters are:

more confident in their schoolwork performance

able to get along better with their families

46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs

27% less likely to begin using alcohol

52% less likely to skip school.

www.NBBBS.ORG