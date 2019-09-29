Spotlite: Office of the Healthcare Advocate

Ted Dolittle Healthcare Advocate for the state of Connecticut discussed all the helthcare related assistance the OHA offers.

If you need healthcare or healthcare coverage or have problems with your coverage and don’t know where to turn, please call us. The Office of the Healthcare Advocate (OHA) is an independent agency here to help you understand what options you have, how to get and fight for your healthcare coverage, including coverage for mental health or substance use treatment, and to make sure you get covered for your healthcare needs.

OHA is YOUR advocate. Our only interest is consumers.

Our services are free and confidential and provided in real time. 1.866.466.4446