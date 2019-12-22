Spotlite: Prudence Crandall Center

Carolyn Jasper, Director of Development for Prudence Crandall Center discussed the oldest domestic violence program in Connecticut. PCC offers comprehensive services to women, men, and children who are victims of domestic violence and is the only domestic violence program serving nine Connecticut towns: Berlin, Bristol, Burlington, Kensington, New Britain, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Terryville.



If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, please the PCC confidential helpline at 1-888-774-2900 or 1-860-225-6357. They are specially trained to help you and we will listen without judgment. They will share information about domestic violence and our services and work with you to sort through the options available to assist you.



24 Hour Toll Free Helpline 1-888-774-2900

Certified Domestic Violence counselors are available to help victims of domestic violence, their friends and family 24 hours a day. Trained counselors assist with safety planning, information, referrals, and offer support.



Administrative Office:

Prudence Crandall Center, Inc.

594 Burritt Street

New Britain, CT 06050

Phone: (860) 225-5187

Fax: (860) 826-4994

New Britain Superior Court:

Family Violence Victim Advocates

Phone (860) 515-5049

Fax: (860) 515-5125

Bristol Superior Court:

Family Violence Victim Advocates

Phone (860) 583-1835

Fax: (860) 584-2983