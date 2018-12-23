Spotlite: The Salvation Army

Whether it's embracing the homeless, uplifting the abused or abandoned, training and mentoring the disadvantaged, providing character building programs for youth, or assisting the displaced or elderly, The Salvation Army's goal remains the same: serving the most people, meeting the most needs, DOING THE MOST GOOD!



Michael Afflitto CAP, Director of Planned Giving at The Salvation Army Southern New England Division discussed creative or alternative gifts to support all of the great programs provided by The Salvation Army.



