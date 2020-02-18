Spotlite: The Connection

Lisa DeMatteis-Lepore Chief Executive Officer of The Connection discussed how the agency was formed as a community response to the devastation being wrought on families by the problems of abuse, neglect, addiction, and crime. The Connection has since been a leader in creating effective, community-based treatment programs. Many of their programs have been the first of their kind in the state. They have a strong history of working in true partnership with our primary funding sources — Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families, Court Support Services Division, Department of Correction, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and others — to develop, test, and implement innovative solutions to complex human problems.

Life is not always easy. Many people struggle with major challenges like poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, abuse and neglect, or trauma. The Connection partners with you and your loved ones to:

• Promote wellbeing

• Provide innovative housing solutions while building life skills

• Reduce recidivism in our communities

• Break generational cycles of abuse



The Connection

100 Roscommon Dr, Ste. 203

Middletown CT 06457

(860) 343-5500

Fraud Alert Line: To report a concern or fraudulent activity, please call 1-855-868-5656. All calls will be handled anonymously and in a timely manner.

For easy access to our services call our Toll-free Helpline at (855)Help955 — (855)435-7955 anytime during business hours. A trained staff member will assist you with your questions and will guide you to the appropriate Connection service.