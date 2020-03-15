Spotlite: VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance)

Laura O'Keefe from The Village for Families & Children discussed VITA.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) provides free tax preparation services for individuals and families earning up to $56,000 per year in the Greater Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, Vernon and Windham communities. VITA also provides information, access and referrals to asset-building opportunities, financial education and other similar resources in these communities.

VITA provides access to valuable credits, saving individuals and families money on costly tax preparation fees, and helping them avoid refund anticipation loans that predatory tax preparers encourage.



CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ABOUT VITA





Appointments Available Jan 7, 2020: To schedule an appointment for service, visit www.211ct.org and click on “Tax Help” or dial 2-1-1, and press 3 then 6. A list of locations and hours can be found at the bottom of this page (appointments are required).

Every household with a simple return can file their federal and state taxes for free. Learn more at myfreetaxes.com.