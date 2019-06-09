Spotlite:Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc (CMHA)

Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc.(CMHA) is a leading provider of an integrated health and behavioral health care system for children, families and adults.

CMHA is headquartered in New Britain, with 11 locations in 3 cities and towns throughout northwest and central Connecticut, and we have more than 40 years' experience as one of the largest behavioral health care providers in the state. Dedicated to improving the quality of life for Connecticut’s residents, CMHA offers a continuum of programs that change the lives of 6,100 children and adults annually. CMHA is the state’s first fully Joint Commission accredited Behavioral Health Home.