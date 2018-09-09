Spotlite:Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology Inc.(CCAT)

Lynn Raicik from CCAT Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology Inc. (CCAT) discussed how CCAT creates and implements bold ideas for applied technologies, energy solutions, STEM education, career development and export and cyber compliance. By leading state, regional, and national partnerships, CCAT helps manufacturers, academia, government and nonprofit organizations to excel.

www.ccat.us

For general inquiries about CCAT, contact them at [email protected].

222 Pitkin Street, Suite 101, East Hartford CT 06108

Phone: 860.291.8832

Fax: 860.291.8874

CCAT Advanced Manufacturing Center

Directly behind the United Technologies Research Center in East Hartford, Connecticut.

409 Silver Lane, East Hartford CT 06118

Phone: 860.610.0478

Fax: 860.610.0728