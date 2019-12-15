Spotlite:The HOPE Family Justice Center of Greater New Haven

The HOPE Family Justice Center of Greater New Haven consists of a multi-disciplinary team of professionals who work together, under one roof, to provide coordinated services to victims of domestic violence. By providing support and healing, access to services and pathways to empowerment, the HOPE Center is dedicated to replacing violence with safety, despair with optimism, uncertainty with hope.

24 hour hotline:

(203) 789-8104



HOPE Family Justice Center

142 Temple Street, Suite 301

New Haven, CT 06510

(203) 800-7204



Learn more about how you can help:

If you’d like to learn more about the HOPE Family Justice Center and how you can help, please contact Julie Johnson, (203) 446-9739 x1166 or J_Johnson@bhcare.org

Partnership Options

They are seeking individual and corporate partners to help bring the HOPE Family Justice Center to fruition. To learn more and get involved, please contact our development department:

development@bhcare.org / or via phone (203) 446-9739 x1327