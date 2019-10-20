Spotlite:The St. Francis Comprehensive Women’s Health Center

Dr. Anita Kelsey, Dr. Kim Caprio & Dr. Kathleen Mueller from The St. Francis Comprehensive Women’s Health Center discussed disease prevention in women including risk assessment of breast cancer and heart disease.

Click HERE for a link for more information

Every woman who has ever had a mammogram knows that, while the procedure itself can be uncomfortable, waiting for the results is the hardest part. That’s why at Saint Francis we never make you wait.

Same-day mammogram results are just one reason to choose Saint Francis. At the Hoffman Breast Health Center at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center women with routine, as well as complex, breast health concerns, benefit from a streamlined approach to breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

Their surgeons and clinical staff are available for immediate follow-up consultations, and to provide ongoing and preventive care.

They offer state-of-the-art 3D digital mammography with 20% to 30% added diagnostic accuracy.

They have been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology. Additionally, the Hoffman Breast Health Center is also accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and has received the Women’s Choice Award for breast health for the past two years.

Women diagnosed with cancer benefit from the close cooperation of our breast surgeons with Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale-New Haven at Saint Francis, one of New England’s leading outpatient cancer treatment centers.