Stop & Shop Savory Recipe: Cajun Rice–Stuffed Peppers

Here is a great quick , easy and delicious recipe for you from our friends at Stop & Shop and Savory magazine! Cajun Rice–Stuffed Peppers!

Spice up your life with a new take on an old favorite! The best part ( besides the delicious part) is it is ready in a half hour!

Here's a pro tip: Make this spicy filling the night before and store it in your refrigerator to reduce prep time on busy weekdays. It lets the flavors really settle in!

Serves

4

Ready in

30mins

Prep time

10mins

Cooking time

20mins

639 calories per serving

Ingredients

4 green bell peppers

1 (15 oz) can cooked lentils

4 oz sharp Cheddar cheese

1 tsp Cajun seasoning

1 (15.9 oz) pkg Nature's Promise Free from Whole Grain brown rice

Grilling cooking spray

2 green onions

Steps

Set grill to medium. Halve peppers lengthwise and remove seeds. Grill, covered and cut-sides down, 5 min. Transfer to cutting board.

Meanwhile, drain and rinse the lentils. Coarsely grate the cheese.

In a large bowl, combine lentils, Cajun seasoning, and cheese, reserving ¼ cup of cheese for topping. Break up the rice and add to bowl, stirring to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

Coat outsides of peppers with cooking spray. Divide rice mixture among pepper cavities. Top with reserved cheese. Place peppers on grill and cook, covered, 15 min., until cheese has melted and peppers are slightly charred on bottoms. Thinly slice the green onions and sprinkle over peppers as garnish.