Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is brought to you by Vernon Manor

Vernon Manor

We’ve heard lots of talk about manufacturing jobs moving overseas

Maybe that’s happening in other places, but not in Connecticut...

In fact, jobs are coming back to Connecticut from other countries!

AND

The weather may be tricky this time of year, but that doesn’t mean making plans in Connecticut has to be. Some of your spring and summer favorites are already open for the twenty-eighteen season!