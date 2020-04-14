Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut April 14, 2020

You’ve heard us talking before about Connecticut’s craft-beverage sector. Well, here’s a new product from our distillers – it’s hand sanitizer, which has been in short supply the last few weeks.Several Connecticut distillers have stepped up to help fill the need.

Litchfield Distillery has stopped producing whiskey, gin and vodka and is now making hand sanitizer, which they’re giving out to healthcare workers, shelters and soup kitchens. They’re also donating their sanitizer to local businesses that need to maintain clean work environments as well as to individuals at high risk for COVID-19.

Mine Hill Distillery is making hand sanitizer for first responders in its hometown of Roxbury and neighboring towns of Bridgewater, New Milford and Washington. They’re using a recipe from the World Health Organization.

Fifth State Distillery in Bridgeport has also shifted to making hand sanitizer, and they’ve already donated two cases of it to Bridgeport Hospital

Companies in other industries are helping out as well. Ranger Ready in Norwalk normally makes tick repellent to ward off the carriers of Lyme disease, but they’ve made twenty thousand bottles of hand sanitizer for the State of Connecticut, which will distribute it to hospitals and other sites.