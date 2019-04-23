Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut April 23rd, 2019

Before we get started, happy anniversary! Today marks three years that we’ve been bringing you good things about Connecticut! And we haven’t even scratched the surface.

For instance, the world is getting lots of good things from Connecticut. In fact, in twenty-eighteen, Connecticut sold more than seventeen billion dollars worth of goods to other countries. That was an all-time record for Connecticut exports! So with next week being Connecticut Export Week, we'll take a closer look.

AND



Did you know that yesterday was Earth Day? If you’re feeling inspired to change some of your habits and become more environmentally conscious, then listen up. Connecticut has a variety of eco-friendly activities and hotels to choose from. We'll tell you a few places to consider when planning your next day trip or staycation!