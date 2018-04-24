Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut April 24, 2018

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut brought to you by :

April 25th is Connecticut Arts Day

There will be performances and exhibits and educational programs all celebrating the arts and how they enhance our quality of life here in Connecticut

The quality and variety of arts offerings we have are one reason Connecticut always ranks so highly in quality-of-life studies!



AND



It’s officially fishing season here in Connecticut! And did you know that late April through May happens to be the best time of year for trout fishing? Well it is, and there are twelve bodies of water in Connecticut that are continuously stocked with trout throughout this time, they call them Trout Parks.

So whether you are a seasoned pro or just starting out, head down to one of these fishing holes for your best chance at reeling something in.

Some of these designated trout parks can actually be found within State Parks...