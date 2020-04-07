Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut April 7th, 2020

This is the 200th episode of “Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut.” For four years now, we’ve been bringing you good news about our state, and though things might seem difficult right now, tough times seem to bring out the best in our people. That’s what we’re going to talk about this morning.

One of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic has been restaurants — and the tens of thousands of servers, cooks, bartenders and others who make those places go. Well, the industry is trying to help take care of its own. And you can help.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association has set up the Connecticut Hospitality Employee Relief Fundfor workers impacted by the coronavirus. They’re starting with funds from restaurantassociation members, but they’ve also set up a way to accept contributions.

Also helping out is BAD SONS Beer Company in Derby. They’re brewing a special ale called “Comped” that they’re going to begin selling on April 18th. One hundred percent of Comped’s sales will go to the Connecticut Hospitality Employee Relief Fund.

Remember what Mister Rogers said, “look for the helpers?” We’ve got lots and lots of them, and that’s one of the best things about Connecticut.

And speaking of helpers, many Connecticut tourism attractions are keeping familiesengaged by offering virtual experiences to have at home. Here’s a few to check out this week:

There’s the Stamford Museum and Nature Center, which hosts daily Facebook Live classes featuring farm and exotic animals, as well as hikes, field studies, nature trivia and other engaging programs. To get a closer look at the museum itself, take virtual tours on its website of the farmhouse, great room and terrace.

Also, the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme is providing online exhibitions, collections and learning resources for teachers and students.Plus, the museum will be debuting virtual tours of the Griswold House and the current exhibition later this month.

And Mystic Seaport Museum has created a digital museum on its website with collections of videos, photographs, blog posts and behind-the-scences footage and tours, including areas not normally open to the public, like the boat storage areas.

Tune in next week for more ways to stay connected while at home.

