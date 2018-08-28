Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut August 28th 2018

TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD ABOUT CONNECTICUT IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:



Just about everybody is going back to school this week. Going back to school in Connecticut is extra special because our schools are extra special, and there are two new reports that prove it.

WalletHub studied the public schools in all fifty states and the District of Columbia. They used factors like graduation rate, test scores, safety and teacher credentials, and Connecticut ranked third in the country. Looking at the initial factors, Connecticut had the fourth-highest reading score, the highest median A-C-T score and the fifth-best pupil-to-teacher ratio.

Then we heard from the Princeton Review and its annual list of the best colleges and universities in the country. Now, in Connecticut we have twenty-three four-year colleges and ten of them made the Princeton Review list! Find out who!

AND

The un-official last weekend of summer — Labor Day — is almost here. And that means seasonal attractions all throughout Connecticut will be closing for soon.

Make sure to enjoy them while you still can by planning visits this weekend.