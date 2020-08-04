Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut August 4th, 2020

Connecticut is making interactions with state government faster, easier, and more efficient for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The state recently launched Business.ct.gov, a one-stop business portal that consolidates information, resources and requirements from multiple state agencies. 

AND


Can you believe it’s already August? Summer is flying by but there are still plenty of ways to get out and have some seasonal fun this month. From island cruises to live music—We'll give you just a sample of some great events happening in Connecticut this month!
 

