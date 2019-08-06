Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut August 6th 2019

Have you heard about the latest trend in fun things to do? It’s catching on here in Connecticut, and now it’s a business opportunity for you as well. The newest thing is axe throwing, and there are now four axe-throwing places open – in Newington, Hartford, Wallingford and Wethersfield. And, it’s just what it sounds like – you throw a real axe at a wooden target.

AND

Tomorrow is National Lighthouse Day. Did you know that Connecticut has a total of fourteen active lighthouses? That’s right. And if you’re looking to squeeze in a few more coastal adventures before the summer’s over, consider visiting one of the state’s picturesque lighthouses.

We'll give you a few places to consider: