Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut August 6th 2019
August 6, 2019
Have you heard about the latest trend in fun things to do? It’s catching on here in Connecticut, and now it’s a business opportunity for you as well. The newest thing is axe throwing, and there are now four axe-throwing places open – in Newington, Hartford, Wallingford and Wethersfield. And, it’s just what it sounds like – you throw a real axe at a wooden target.
AND
Tomorrow is National Lighthouse Day. Did you know that Connecticut has a total of fourteen active lighthouses? That’s right. And if you’re looking to squeeze in a few more coastal adventures before the summer’s over, consider visiting one of the state’s picturesque lighthouses.
We'll give you a few places to consider: