Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut August 7th, 2018

Connecticut is home to one of the most iconic names in business – Stanley-Black-and-Decker – which just celebrated its one-hundred-seventy-fifth anniversary. And for those one-hundred-seventy-five years, they’ve been making the things that make the world go ‘round.

Did you know that today is National Lighthouse Day? In nineteen eighty-nine, Congress declared the day to recognize the historical significance of lighthouses around the country.

And did you know that Connecticut has more than 20 lighthouses? That means there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the occasion, right here in Connecticut.

We have a few ways to enjoy Connecticut’s lighthouses!