Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut December 10th, 2019

STEM is the future. I’m talking about science, technology, engineering and math – S – T – E – M – and giving our students solid foundations in those STEM areas is going to help ensure they’ll be ready to take their places in the jobs of tomorrow. After all, just about every career you can think of requires some knowledge of technology, and when it comes to those areas our state’s education system stands out.

AND

You know what they say, “there’s no place like home for the holidays,” and Connecticut sure has its fair share of places to make you feel right at home. This includes historic homes that get all dressed up for the season and invite guests inside to enjoy their decorated displays. Some even include guided tours, live reenactments and other festive activities.

We'll tell you about a few to consider!

The lucky winner of the December CTvisit Prize Pack will receive:

• A Gift Certificate to ANTIQ’S. Located in the historic town of Farmington, ANTIQ’S has been open for 30 years and features an extensive collection of rare finds from early American and Victorian antiques to 18th- and 19th- century furniture, decorative accessories, art and more. Exclusions apply. For more information, visit: www.ctvisit.com/listings/antiqs-llc.

• A Holiday Ornament from Hartford Prints!. Hartford Prints! is a family-run paper goods shop and studio that specializes in distinctive letterpress for weddings, special occasions, and more. The retail shop in Hartford features handmade and homegrown goods and gifts perfect for the holiday season. For more information, visit: www.hartfordprints.com/

• Free admission for 4 to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport is the state’s only zoo featuring primarily North and South American animals and several endangered species, including two rare Amur Leopard cubs. Open all year round. For more information, visit: www.ctvisit.com/listings/connecticuts-beardsley-zoo.

