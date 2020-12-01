Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut December 1st, 2020



The state is looking to attract future educators across Connecticut with a new program that gets college students teaching in classrooms earlier on. Find out about an amazing pilot program!

Also, if you’re looking for more immediate ways to gain in-field experiences while also helping out the state during the pandemic, then check out Step Up Connecticut. Governor Lamont is encouraging residents, especially college students who are home for break, to sign up for the Step Up program and help fulfill current needs. Also, Roles that are currently in high demand include substitute teachers and medical volunteers at hospitals, nursing homes and testing sites. For more information, visit portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus

AND

The holiday season is here and decorations are already going up across the state. If you’re looking for fun and safe ways to celebrate the season with your family, then check out these festive, drive-through light displays!