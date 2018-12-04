Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut December 4th, 2018
December 4, 2018
We'll tell you a story about another company that’s moving its operations to Connecticut. We’ve had quite a few this year, but this one is about one of the best-known companies in the whole world –
AND
Connecticut certainly knows how to dress up for the holidays. And filmmakers have taken notice. Just this year, Connecticut has been featured in four new holiday movies.We will tell you a few destinations that were included!