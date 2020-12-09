Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut December 9th, 2020



Connecticut’s art community has been hit hard by the pandemic’s economic impact. The state is looking to help provide some support to arts nonprofits in Connecticut through a new grant program.

And speaking of the arts community, Connecticut’s theaters are working hard this season to provide safe and festive holiday performances that will help spread some joy. Take a break from gift shopping and decorating for an evening of entertainment with either an in-person or virtual holiday performance. We give you a few to consider