Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut February 12th, 2019

We’ve talked before about the rapid growth of Connecticut’s tech sector. This morning we’ve got some news about a couple of exciting developments!



AND



Valentine’s Day has snuck up on us once again! If you’re still in need of some ideas for how to celebrate, then listen up.

Many hotels, bed and breakfasts and inns throughout Connecticut are offering special romance deals all month long.

We'll tell you about just a few!



Check out the podcast below!



