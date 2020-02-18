Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut, February 18, 2020

We’re about two-thirds of the way through winter, and even though we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, we all know we’re going to get clobbered again soon. But in Florida and Arizona, all thirty major-league-baseball teams have reported for spring training, and for baseball fans the cold and gray will soon give way to warm and sunny.

We'll tell you about a couple of Connecticut companies that are starting to make their marks on the baseball world.

AND

February is Black History Month, and you can find a variety of places to learn and celebrate right here in Connecticut!

In fact, Connecticut’s Freedom Trail celebrates the accomplishments of the state's African-American community and features over 100 sites in 48 different Connecticut towns!



The lucky winner of the FebruaryCTvisit Prize Pack will receive:

Gift Card to Pine & Iron Axe Throwing good for a one-hour axe throwing session for up to four people and a Pine & Iron T-shirt. Pine & Iron is an exciting axe-throwing destination with two locations, one in Hartford and a brand new venue in New Haven. They both feature a bar, lounges, a private event room, and plenty of axe-citement. For more information, visit www.ctvisit.com/listings/pine-iron-axe-throwing-new-haven.

Two four-hour park passes to Powder Ridge Mountain Park &Restort. Powder Ridge in Middlefield is home to 20 feature-rich trails for all ski levels, complete with rails, cascading jumps and the only full-size half pipe in the state. Other activites include snow tubing and snowbiking. For more information, visit www.ctvisit.com/listings/powder-ridge-mountain-park-resort.

And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut swag, including a tote bag and T-shirt. For more information, visit www.CTvisit.com.