Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut February 25, 2020

It seems like every day there’s a story in the news about this or that economic indicator. One way to see how people really feel about the economy is the number of people who are putting their money where their confidence is and starting a new business.

AND

Leap Day only comes around once every 4 years, so it’s the ideal time to take a “leap of faith” and do something out of your comfort zone—right here in Connecticut. Here are a few ways to celebrate February 29th!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE FEBRUARY CT VISIT PRIZE PACK!

ONE lucky winner will receive:

Gift Card to Pine-and-Iron Axe Throwing good for a one-hour axe throwing session for up to four people and a Pine-and-Iron T-shirt. Pine and Iron is an exciting axe-throwing destination with two locations, one in Hartford and a brand new venue in New Haven. They both feature a bar, lounges, a private event room, and plenty of axe-citement.

Two four-hour park passes to Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Restort. Powder Ridge in Middlefield is home to twenty feature-rich trails for all ski levels, complete with rails, cascading jumps and the only full-size half pipe in the state. Other activites include snow tubing and snowbiking.

And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut swag, including a tote bag and T-shirt.