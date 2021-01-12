Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut January 12th, 2021

As small businesses continue to navigate the pandemic, a good resource for them to utilize is the Connecticut Small Business Development Center. They provide small businesses with professional, confidential, no-cost business advising. And feature a number of COVID-19 business recovery resources that are continuously updated. The Connecticut Small Business Development Center is funded through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), and the University of Connecticut.

AND

January doesn’t always mean the winter blues! With sun and mild weather this week, now’s a good time to get outside. Here are a few unique ways to take in the fresh air!

