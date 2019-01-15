Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut January 15th, 2019

Nowadays, every business is a tech business. There are computers in your refrigerator, all kinds of companies are looking for ways to use big data, and cybersecurity is critical to everyone. Businesses need people who can develop apps and write software – in fact, just here in Connecticut we’ll need thousands of people who can write code.

Now we’re starting to see where they’ll come from. The state just announced a partnership with two tech training schools that will set up boot camps that will teach things like code writing, data analytics and web development...find out where!



AND



There may not be snow on the ground yet, but there’s still plenty of winter fun to be had in Connecticut. This includes the twenty-nineteen Connecticut Winter Wine Trail, which just kicked off and features fourteen Connecticut farm wineries.

And there’s a Winter Wine Trail contest you can enter – just pick up a Passport at any participating winery. And if you visit all fourteen before the closing date in April, you’ll be entered to win amazing prizes including overnight getaways, spa packages, gift cards and more.