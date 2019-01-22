Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut January 22nd, 2019

Just the other day there was a story about another company that just moved to Connecticut from New York, and this one does some pretty neat things. The company is called Kammetal, and they design, engineer and fabricate ornamental and architectural metal work...find out more about the great stuff they do!

AND

You know how the saying goes – new year, new me. If one of your goals for 2019 is to set aside more time to de-stress and relax then listen up. From luxurious retreats to peaceful Himalayan Salt Caves – Connecticut is home to a variety of spas and wellness destinations that are perfect places to unwind. We'll tell you where!



Check out the podcast below!