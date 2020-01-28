Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut January 28th, 2020

It’s no secret that a business is only as good as its workers. And studies have shown that workers want to feel valued – in fact, for many people being treated as important is worth more to them whey they’re thinking about changing jobs. Here in Connecticut we’ve come up with ways of taking care of our employees. We'll talk about two of them!!

AND

Did you know that last year, more than seven hundred and sixty-eight million vacation days went unused in the United States? It’s true. And in Connecticut, sixty percent of workers finished the year with unused vacation time. If you’re part of this majority, then listen up. Today is National Plan for Vacation Day, a movement encouraging workers to start planning ways to spend all of their hard-earned vacation time. One great way to do this is by planning a few getaways right in your own backyard of Connecticut.

