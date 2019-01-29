Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut January 29th, 2019

We all know Connecticut is a great place to live, work and play. But everybody’s proud of their home states, right? State pride is great, but we’re going to tell you about some facts that we have that back up our bragging about Connecticut!



AND



Did you know that today is National Plan for Vacation Day?

The day was started by the U.S. Travel Association to encourage Americans to take their hard-earned vacation time—which can have lots of professional and personal benefits.

Last year, more than seven hundred million vacation days went unused in America.

And in Connecticut alone, seven point two million vacation days went unused.

The good news? Research shows that planning in advance can help ensure people actually take their time off.

And lucky for us here in Connecticut, there is so much to see and do!



Listen to the podcast below to hear all about it!