Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut January 8th, 2019

Did you know that more than thirty million Americans have diabetes? That’s almost ten percent of the entire country. If you know someone with diabetes, chances are you’ve seen them prick their finger to get a drop of blood to check their blood-sugar level.

Most people with diabetes have to prick their fingers multiple times a day to manage their diabetes. But, there’s a Connecticut company that’s developing something to make their lives a little easier.



AND

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to be more active, then Connecticut has you covered. The temps may be cooler, but there are still plenty of ways to be active both indoors and out this winter.

We will give you a few destinations to consider....



Check out the podcast below!