Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut July 10th, 2018

TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD ABOUT CONNECTICUT IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:



Vernon Manor

During the summer, you’re probably thinking more about how to take full advantage of the longer days, warm weather and sunshine, and less about nights hunkered down in front of the television. But it won’t be long before the days get shorter and cooler and we’re getting ready to binge-watch our favorite shows. And if you’re like me, that includes a helping of reality T-V. Soon, that’s going to include more Connecticut-made T-V!

AND

What’s better than being by the water this time of year? Well, not a whole lot. Lucky for us, there are plenty of ways to do just that, right here in Connecticut.